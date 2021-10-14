Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Ysabel Busch is running against Brad Hampton for Rock Island City Council position 3.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
I am Latina working mother of a 16-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. I work as a certified healthcare interpreter. I enjoy hiking and singing at church. I have volunteered for Special Olympics, church related events and concerts.
What do you think are the important issues in this race?
I believe that communication is an important factor for the growth and development of small towns like Rock Island, and reaching out to different cultures with different strategies will be helpful.
What is your vision for Rock Island? Are there specific issues or projects you want to tackle if elected?
When people are well informed of all the plans, they are more willing to participate. One of the things that I want to focus on is raising awareness that city of Rock Island is home to many of us, that we take pride in our community and take it offensively when we see it being treated as a landfill. With the help of our city mayor, I hope to bring more family-friendly activities.
