WATERVILLE — Seven-year old Aliceson of Waterville pulled her little black rabbit out of her pink carrier and gently handed her to Sheila Oxley, the poultry and rabbit superintendent for the NCW Fair.
Oxley gave her a quick health check, then came the surprise — Cookie the bunny was actually a boy.
Cookie is one of 561 animals entered at the NCW Fair this year, Manager Carolyn Morley said Wednesday.
Kids from local 4-H and FFA clubs spent the afternoon at the fairgrounds getting their animals ready for their big debut on Thursday, the fair's opening day.
Cages were prepped and decorated, wheelbarrows of wood chips were distributed and veterinarians inspected livestock as they arrived.
“Today is animal load-in day so kids are running around, getting their animals in,” she said. “This place has been really busy for the past week with the decorating kids do and all of that ... it's crazy town.”
Preparations for opening day are always hectic, Morley said, but the fair’s increased popularity in recent years has upped the number of entries across the board.
“Today is the first day and our barns are packed,” she said. “Our fair has obviously been improving over the last couple of years and everybody is feeling it. From the number of entries to the baking and other departments, everything is growing and we’re really excited.”
The 80 rabbits and 84 poultry entered this year will be the first to stay in the fair’s new barn, which was built over the offseason.
The 3,200-square-foot barn is the fairground's first new exhibition building in 20 years. It’ll be a big improvement for the animals and their owners, Morley said.
“If you go down there and see the difference, it’s night and day. It was an old lean-to before; it was super old,” she said. “ ... We will eventually reface the other barns to match that one since it’s a new and different color.”
The barn was part of a $300,000 improvement project paid for by community donations, state grants and county funds, Morley said. A new show-ring cover and irrigation system changes were also included.
The improved building will also help with the fair’s offseason events, she said.
“We also do storage in the winter for boats and RVs, so we’ll be able to maximize on that. We rent our community hall for weddings and quinceañeras, but sometimes people don’t need a hall that large,” she said. “With that building in great shape, we’ll be able to rent it out for other types of events.”
For Oxley, who’s been the poultry and rabbit superintendent for 20 years, the new building will make a big difference.
“There’s a lot more space in here,” she said Wednesday as she set up her daughter’s chicken cages. “It doesn’t look like it because it has the same footprint but there really is more room.”
Oxley spent the afternoon getting everything settled in the new digs and checked each entry as it came in.
“I don’t judge them; I just make sure the bird is healthy in the cage,” she said.
After doing it for so long, she knows what to look for — rabbits are particularly susceptible to colds and poultry commonly get lice or mites from contact with wild birds, she said.
Similar checks happened for all the livestock brought in Wednesday. And after a year of waiting and planning, watching everything start to take shape is the best feeling, Morley said.
“It’s crazy and it’s exciting. I like to be busy — I don’t like to sit behind the desk,” she said. “So 360 days of the year, here I am planning for these four days. So to see all your hard work and ideas and innovation come to life, it’s pretty magical.”