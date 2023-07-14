rabbits 1

A baby pygmy rabbit. 

QUINCY — The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit population, nestled in recovery sites north of Crescent Bar and Ephrata, was spared from the Baird Springs Fire.

The Pacific Northwest native endangered species resides primarily in two sites, Beezley Hills and Sagebrush Flats, in a coordinated recovery effort by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

rabbits 2

The brush fire west of Quincy burns on July 10. 


