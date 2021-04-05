KENNEWICK — By the end of the month, Tri-Cities schools will be bustling with students — full-time and in-person — for the first time in more than a year.
While classrooms still may not look like what they did before the COVID pandemic, Kennewick and Pasco school districts have just announced plans for how students will return after spring break.
Richland already shared its plans last month.
Key for the districts was ensuring that they had the space to fit students while still social distancing.
Following Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for classroom learning Gov. Jay Inslee approved new in-person guidelines late last month.
Students now are required to sit at least 3 feet apart instead of the 6 feet that previously was required.
Students who return in person for the last two months of the school year still will be required to wear masks, and will need to remain 6 feet apart at lunch and during activities such as band or while in common areas.
The Pasco School District laid out a plan on Friday that will bring back elementary students to the classroom full time April 14 — two days later than originally anticipated.
The district worked with the Pasco Association of Educators union to set aside April 12-13 for transition days to prepare for the changes.
Students in kindergarten through fifth-grade will have at-home learning on those days while staff prepare for all students back on April 14.
Middle and high school students will return on April 19.
In Kennewick, all grades will return to the classroom full time on April 21.
The Kennewick School District and the Kennewick Education Association settled on a plan that all students will have hybrid learning the first week after spring break.
In March, the Richland School Board voted to bring back all students starting April 19.