Former President Donald Trump is projected on a monitor during a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on Oct. 13, in Washington, D.C. 

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it’s mulling “next steps” after former President Donald Trump officially defied its subpoena for testimony and documents.

Issuing a statement attacking Trump’s “noncompliance,” the leaders of the panel accused the former president of ducking accountability for his role in the attack on the Capitol.



