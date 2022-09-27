WASHINGTON, D.C. — The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has delayed its planned Wednesday hearing due to Hurricane Ian’s impending strike on Florida.

The much-anticipated hearing, which was expected to be the final nationally televised look at former President Donald Trump’s effort to stay in power illegally, will be rescheduled, its leaders said.



