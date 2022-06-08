WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House committee investigating the January 6th, 2021, attack on the Capitol building in Washington D.C. will begin public hearings Thursday evening, when they will hit the primetime airways in an attempt to explain exactly what happened that day.
“I think it’s really important for the American people to understand how the attack unfolded, to understand what provoked the attack,” Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s ranking Republican, said during a Tuesday interview.
The committee, officially The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, or the January 6th Committee, is a bipartisan house committee that held its first hearing in July of 2021.
“The deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by armed insurrectionists aimed to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and impede Congress from complying with its constitutional and statutory duty to certify the 2020 presidential election. Our shared national commitment to preserving our American democracy demands full transparency and accountability regarding the facts and circumstances surrounding the attack — including its incitement, planning, and execution,” U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch told the Herald.
Since the committee formed, Cheney said Tuesday, the members have been very busy.
“We have talked to close to — maybe over now — 1,000 people,” the Wyoming representative said.
Hearings will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. They will be aired on all of the major broadcast networks and cable news networks, with the exception of Fox News. That network has chosen to run its regular programming and push the hearings to the Fox Business channel.
Thursday’s hearing is supposed to provide a timeline of the events on January 6, starting with the 2020 elections and extending past the events of that day into the days that followed.
According to Lynch, people should tune in.
“As an elected representative and the Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, I believe that the upcoming hearings held by the bipartisan Select Committee will serve to present the American people with fair and impartial evidence on the attack — as supported by more than 10 months of congressional investigation — and hopefully unify our Nation through a full and intensive accounting of what transpired,” he said.
