US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-PROBE-CHARGES-LA

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers remarks during a select committee hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. 

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — A House panel will present the Justice Department with evidence that specific people, possibly including former President Donald Trump, committed federal crimes in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson, told reporters on Tuesday that the panel’s probe, one of the most politically sensitive in decades, was still working out details, but that it would recommend charges be brought. He declined to identify the charges or subjects the panel would recommend for prosecution.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?