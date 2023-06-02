WORLD-NEWS-JAPAN-BIRTHRATE-GET

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an election rally on April 15, in Urayasu, Japan. 

NEW YORK — Japan will spend around $25 billion on policies meant to bolster its sliding birthrate, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, without fully explaining how he will fund the plans.

“This will bring our country’s spending per child on families to the level of Sweden,” which is one of the highest among developed economies, Kishida said after a meeting of his children’s future strategy panel. The advisory panel released details of the extra annual spending that will include expanded handouts for families with children.



