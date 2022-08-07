Purchase Access

YAKIMA — A growing infestation of Japanese beetles in the Grandview area and elsewhere in Central Washington could lead to a quarantine of certain agricultural items as soon as next month.

In a virtual open house hosted last week by Washington State Department of Agriculture officials, one thing was made clear: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not sprint.



