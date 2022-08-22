Japanese beetle quarantine approved for Grandview area

Pest biologist Camilo Acosta with the Washington State Department of Agriculture looks at Japanese beetles caught in a trap in Grandview in early August.

 Yakima Herald-Republic/Emree Weaver

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

GRANDVIEW — Officials have approved a quarantine around Grandview to combat the spread of the invasive Japanese beetle.

The quarantine begins Sept. 15 and restricts the movement of potted plants, leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste outside of the Grandview area, Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Monday.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?