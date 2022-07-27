WAPATO — Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly.
Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
"While we have been detecting some beetles outside the proposed Japanese beetle quarantine area around Grandview, finding one so far from the main infestation indicates the beetles are spreading quickly — possibly through human movement of the pest," said Camilo Acosta, the WSDA Japanese beetle eradication coordinator.
After hearing about the insects on local television and radio, a concerned citizen in Wapato contacted the WSDA Pest Program on Monday after capturing three suspected Japanese beetles in his garden. The pest was eating peas and grapes.
WSDA crews responded, found evidence of beetle damage to several plants, and collected and confirmed the Japanese beetle specimens from the homeowner, Acosta reported.
Officials urge growers in Yakima and Benton counties to monitor for the beetles and consult crop protection specialists or WSU extension for guidance on protecting their crops from this invasive pest.
First found in New Jersey in 1916, Japanese beetles will eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants and are frequently intercepted on fruit transported from the eastern U.S.
A Grandview resident first noticed the beetles on her roses in 2020. That prompted WSDA to deploy 1,900 traps across the state in 2021 to gauge the extent of the problem.
About 900 traps were set in a 49-square-mile area around Grandview, and these traps caught 24,048 beetles, Acosta said. Almost all of the beetles found in Washington were concentrated in this mostly residential area, prompting WSDA officials to begin their eradication plan this year.
In May, the Senske lawn care service company began spraying an insecticide to kill the beetles' larvae in a 3,100-acre area centered around Grandview, Acosta said. He estimated there were 4,200 properties within the treatment area.
WSDA mapping specialists created a real-time detection map that growers can use to determine if they are within a mile of a known WSDA Japanese beetle detection.
"Last year we established a baseline by determining where the beetles were through extensive trapping. The first step to eradication was completed earlier this year by treating lawns — where the grubs develop — with insecticide in the infestation area in and around Grandview," Acosta said. "This is the first step in what will be a multi-year process."
The WSDA is asking residents — especially in Yakima and Benton counties — to look for and report Japanese beetles on their property, Betts said. Anyone living in Washington who thinks they have seen a Japanese beetle is asked to snap a photo and report the sighting online.
Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hair on their sides. They emerge — usually from lawns or in other soil — in the spring and feed throughout the summer. From fall to spring the grubs (larvae) overwinter in the soil and slowly develop into mature adults ready to emerge again in the spring.
People are encouraged to trap beetles, and anyone can do it.
"Trapping will catch adult beetles, which can lower their population and is another way to limit the spread of this pest," Acosta added.
