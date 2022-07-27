Japanese beetles found in Wapato

Japanese beetles eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses and various fruits.

 Washington State Department of Agriculture

WAPATO — Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly.

Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.)

