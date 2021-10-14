Jason Heinz is running for School Board Member Position 3 in the Eastmont School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is incumbent Annette Eggers.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
The current curriculum meets the standard requirements for graduating high school and there is no need for any substantial changes to the programs available. Eastmont School District provides diverse opportunities for students to learn in and outside the classroom. For example, the Highly Capable program served 311 students in the 2020-2021 school year. During the summer of 2021, 535 students took the opportunity to be a part of the summer school learning programs. There is also an Alternative Learning Enrollment (Virtual Academy) with 178 students currently enrolled.
This information is all available on the Eastmont website and open to the public. I have dedicated time to learn more and research the current curriculum development department at Eastmont. I am impressed with the dedication to not only meet state standards and evolve with the ever-changing learning environments we have experience the last few years.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the districts current handling of COVID-19?
First, I want to acknowledge the teachers and staff that have gone above and beyond this last year for our kids. They made sure the health and safety of the students was at the forefront of our education system values. Getting kids back in the classroom last year was a huge step in the right direction
I support the most recent actions by the Eastmont school board in approving the request for the Governor to reconsider the state mandates that supersede local control for masking and vaccinations. If I am selected as School Board Director #3, I will continue to be an advocate behind this request because I strongly believe allowing more flexibility and decision making at the local level can benefit all students and support a safe, healthy, and productive education system.
What qualifications or traits would you like to see in a new superintendent?
There are three main leadership traits I value in a Superintendent. First, clear and frequent communication is key to the success of our community. Let’s share our achievements and our challenges. This community thrives on supporting itself through sporting events, fundraisers, and community-based programs.
Second, lead by example. We need a leader our student body can look up to and rely on as well as someone that is respected in the community. Having a command presence with a consistent vision for the future and leader’s intent in the present is key for a successful Superintendent.
And finally, being approachable. Regular visits to schools to understand administrative challenges and facility needs keeps a Superintendent connected to their district, students, and staff. A superintendent not only is responsible to the school but is also a leader within the community.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long term?
I believe there are two main long-term challenges that districts faces. The first being over population and the need for expansion. Our beautiful valley continues to grow in population and development opportunities. More and more families are moving here, and the school age population growth will put a strain on our facilities in the next 5-10 years in my opinion.
Another challenge that the school board faces involves working within the State constraints and the limited local decision space school districts maintain. We are already seeing this with school mandates on the COVID-19 pandemic. I am interested in exploring options of being able to govern our local schools that fit the needs of the community it serves.