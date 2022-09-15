Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee’s re-election campaign already has raised roughly $1.5 million, but the governor hasn’t declared whether he will seek a fourth term.

OLYMPIA — Since Gov. Jay Inslee won reelection to a third term in 2020, his campaign operation has not wound down, or even hibernated.

He has continued to send out regular, urgent-sounding fundraising pitches for a potential fourth-term bid in two years.



