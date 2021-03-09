WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was arrested Monday evening in connection to a stolen Jerry’s Auto Supply vehicle.
A 2013 Kia Soul with the auto parts store’s decal was reported stolen about 4:40 p.m. from Jerry’s South Wenatchee branch.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a Wenatchee police officer saw the Kia westbound on Orondo Avenue near Mission Street and then pulled the vehicle over on Miller Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Elijah Rain Armour was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released without bail Tuesday after making a preliminary appearance in Superior Court. He's due back in court March 22.
The Kia was returned to its owner, the affidavit said.