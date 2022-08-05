Unemployment graph

The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties remained steady between May and June, though the labor force continues to lag.

 Provided graphic/State Employment Security Department

WENATCHEE — The local unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3% between May and June this year and is down nearly a point compared to last June.

According to Don Meseck at the Employment Security Department, the June labor area summary for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) does not tell the whole story of North Central Washington’s job market. The Wenatchee MSA is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

