WENATCHEE — The local unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3% between May and June this year and is down nearly a point compared to last June.
According to Don Meseck at the Employment Security Department, the June labor area summary for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) does not tell the whole story of North Central Washington’s job market. The Wenatchee MSA is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.
Roughly 1,110 fewer people in Chelan and Douglas counties were included in the civilian labor force in June 2022 compared to June 2021. The shrinkage is partially responsible for a 0.7% drop in the unemployment rate between June last year and this year, as 549 fewer people were employed in the two counties.
The trend of a shrinking labor force dates back over three years, before COVID, according to Meseck’s report.
“The one thing we’ll have to watch is the labor force is a little smaller in May and June than it was in May and June of 2019,” said Don Meseck, ESD's regional economist for the Wenatchee MSA.
In May 2019, the two counties had a civilian labor force of 65,357, which shrunk by 1.1% to 64,632 in May 2022. In June 2019, Chelan and Douglas counties had a labor force of 71,174. This shrunk by 2.9% to 69,128 in June 2022.
“The good news is that the statewide labor force is expanding,” Meseck said. “So this two-month downturn that we’re seeing, I don’t know if it will continue or not… it may just be a temporary blimp.”
Washington’s labor force grew by 3% between May 2019 and May 2022 and 2.2% between June 2019 and June 2022.
Meseck said the prominence of agriculture and tourism jobs in the two counties makes the region prone to fluctuations.
“I think some of that may be that a lot of the labor force, especially in the metro areas… is probably more steady,” Meseck said.
While the yearly trend shows troubling signs, several industries increased employment between May and June 2022 as the Wenatchee MSA added about 900 nonfarm jobs.
“That’s where the economic news gets a little bit better,” he said.
Government entities added about 200 jobs, leisure and hospitality added about 300 jobs, service-providing industries added around 700 jobs and trade, transportation, warehousing, and utilities added about 200 jobs.
Statewide, the manufacturing sector has added jobs in the past eight months. Chelan and Douglas Counties have added jobs 17 months in a row.
“I wouldn’t call it dynamic growth, but I would call it stable growth,” Meseck said of the increased manufacturing employment numbers.
