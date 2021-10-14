John "Stew" Steward Jr. is running for School Board Member Position 4 in the Eastmont School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Joy Dawe.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
If elected, I want to work with the teachers, parents, and administration to understand why our students are testing below the standards. I want to work on creating solutions based on what is working and addressing the issues which are impeding our children's success. I am aware the district gathers data on student performance, I want to know that data is being used to make improvements in instruction of our student population.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
If elected, I will advocate for following science and doing everything possible to keep students in the classroom, while minimizing students, teachers, parents, and everyone's risk of exposure to COVID-19.
What qualifications or traits would you like to see in a new superintendent?
It is absolutely essential the new superintendent embraces all of the students in our community with no exceptions. As a member of the board, I would ensure the new superintendent has tested fiscal experience managing a district of our size. I would want her to support following science in every decision our district makes related to COVID-19. It would be beneficial to hire a superintendent who can assist our district in increasing our students' academic performance.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
The most salient long-term issue to me is about student academic performance. We need to work together as a community to help the children in our district improve academically. The options of our childrens' professional futures will have limitations if they do not obtain a solid educational foundation now!!!
