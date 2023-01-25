WENATCHEE — Former NBA player John Stockton will serve as the keynote speaker for a Saturday event billed as an opportunity to share harm caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will also include a recently selected Chelan-Douglas Health District board member, though in a private capacity.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?