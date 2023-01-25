WENATCHEE — Former NBA player John Stockton will serve as the keynote speaker for a Saturday event billed as an opportunity to share harm caused by COVID-19 restrictions.
The event will also include a recently selected Chelan-Douglas Health District board member, though in a private capacity.
"The failed public health response to the COVID pandemic ruined lives and changed our country forever, while doing nothing to stop the spread of the disease. Educated skeptics were censored by media; medical professionals were silenced into submission and many were fired; elected officials seemed asleep at the switch; and the public has been shamefully ignored at every turn," Bill Sullivan said in part in a news release announcing the event. "But now the dam is breaking. Truth always finds a way. Join the movement. Share your story and learn from others to bring healing and hope to this community.”
In the release, Sullivan is attributed as a member of the board.
Sponsored by Informed Choice Washington, a registration page for the says the “pandemic response harms listening session” is an opportunity to “learn valuable information and share.”
According to the Informed Choice Washington website, the group "provides resources and advocacy for medical freedom, informed consent, scientific integrity in public health policy, and the elimination of vaccine mandates in Washington State. Our main focus is immunity to communicable infections."
During event registration, attendees can select whether they wish to speak about “harm categories” including vaccine injuries, vaccine mandates, hospital protocols, lockdowns or forced masking.
In an email, Sullivan confirmed his planned attendance.
“I will be attending in my private capacity, outside my role as a member of the CDHD BOH,” Sullivan wrote Tuesday. “The BOH has not endorsed and is not involved in this event.”
Sullivan is the owner of a Wenatchee-based water and environmental firm and a licensed hydrogeologist.
During his time on the board, Sullivan has been a frequent vaccine critic.
At Sullivan’s first meeting in June, he questioned the COVID-19 vaccines for infants. In August, the board rejected a Sullivan-proposed motion to prohibit the health district from administering and promoting COVID vaccines. The vote failed 9-1.
In October, the board banned impromptu discussions on vaccines following a Sullivan-led discussion on whether consent forms adequately detailed the benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccines.
Before serving on the board, Sullivan provided a public comment that falsely said thousands of deaths had been attributed to COVID-19 vaccines and that PCR COVID-19 tests were inaccurate.
Likewise, Stockton has also been outspoken about his skepticism of vaccines.
Before a nearly two-decade-long professional career, the point guard starred at Gonzaga University in Spokane. In recent years, Stockton has criticized the university’s pandemic response.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Gonzaga suspended Stockton’s season tickets after he failed to comply with a school mask mandate. Stockton told the Spokesman last week that he would not return to games in the foreseeable future due to an objection to the school’s vaccine requirement for students.
Stockton has appeared in an anti-vaccine documentary and questioned the vaccine's effectiveness on multiple podcasts.
The free event is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors open at 1 p.m.