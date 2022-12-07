WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council member Jose Luis Cuevas will become the mayor pro-tempore Thursday night at a city council meeting.

The duties of the mayor-pro tempore are to exercise the mayor’s authority in case of absence, disability or vacancy.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

