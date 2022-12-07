WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council member Jose Luis Cuevas will become the mayor pro-tempore Thursday night at a city council meeting.
The duties of the mayor-pro tempore are to exercise the mayor’s authority in case of absence, disability or vacancy.
“It means a lot to me because my goal is to one day become mayor,” he said in an interview. “It is a blessing and privilege to be able to take care of my hometown at a higher level."
Cuevas has worked at Link Transit since 2007 as a coach operator. He is also an insurance producer for Primerica. He and his wife Maria Adriana Cuevas have been married since 2002 and have three kids.
As the only Latino member on the city council, Cuevas said he hopes his new role can represent the Wenatchee Latino population and that the Latino community can see themselves in city government by him being an example.
He also hopes all cultures in Wenatchee, not just Latinos, can look at him and feel that they can engage with local governments and each other to achieve common goals.
Cuevas was first elected to city council in 2019. He represents District 1, which in encompass much of south Wenatchee, from Thurston Street to Squilchuck Road.
