WENATCHEE — Entering his new role as a Chelan County Superior Court judge, Robert Jourdan wants to help.
“I’ve always had a really deep respect for the court system,” Jourdan said in an interview. “I want to make sure everyone has a shot in the court system.”
The longtime public defender was sworn-in Thursday by state Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu, who appeared remotely. Jourdan replaces Judge Lesley Allan, who will retire June 30. His first day on the bench is July 1.
Following an oath of office, Jourdan explained to a full courtroom of family, peers and local officials why he applied for the position.
“I want to ensure that every person has a chance to access the legal system when needed, because that is so important in our society,” Jourdan said. “I want to ensure that the lawyers who appear in front of me uphold the dignity of the practice of law.
“I want people to know that they can trust those who are tasked with representing them competently. Lastly, I want to ensure that I faithfully defend the Constitution of the United States and of the state of Washington, as well as the rule of law.”
Prior to his June 4 appointment by Inslee, Jourdan worked with the Defender Association and King County Department of Public Defense in Seattle for 17 and the last two years with the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County.
It was in King County where he developed a professional relationship with Yu — then a Superior Court judge.
“Robert was a strong advocate for his clients,” Yu said. “No one expected him to be anything other than a strong advocate.”
Jourdan this year served as a rater to help judge the YMCA Mock Trial Chelan County tournament, and he also is currently serving on the board of directors for Eastmont Youth Baseball.
Jourdan earned a bachelor’s degree from National American University in Rapid City, South Dakota. He earned a law degree at Gonzaga University.