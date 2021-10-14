Joy Dawe is running for School Board Member Position 4 in the Eastmont School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is John "Stew" Steward Jr.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
According to the OSPI WA website; the Eastmont School District had 6,076 students last year. Of these students, 59% met the English Language Arts standards, 43.9% met the Math standards, and 40.1% met the Science standards. Our students need to be equipped with the tools and educational resources to meet grade level achievement scores. To accomplish this, our schools must get back to the basics of classical education, and back away from the new age teachings of CRT and CSE. Our students need to be taught how to critically think, how to problem solve, how to write papers, to learn history, science and civics. The best way to achieve better scores is through teaching our children strong leadership, accountability, and hard work.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
The media has created a pandemic of fear in our children. My two school aged children missed many opportunities last year. They were told to wear face coverings and that they were not able to meet with their friends. This is taking a toll emotionally on our children. A study came out August 9 that stated 1 in 4 youth globally are experiencing clinically elevated depression symptoms, and 1 in 5 are experiencing clinically elevated anxiety symptoms. I am concerned about the mental health of our children and what fear we are now promoting.
As a board member, I would NEVER mandate vaccinations; this is a parental decision. The masks at Eastmont need to be optional! As a member of this community, I will stand strong against governmental over-reach and keep the power in the community with the elected officials where it belongs!
What qualifications or traits would you like to see in a new superintendent?
First, this person must be able to work well alongside of the Board of Directors of Eastmont, respecting input of others as well as bringing new ideas to the table. This person needs to understand the community of Eastmont, with its complexities, and needs to maintain a conservative outlook on the educational system.
This person must have strong leadership abilities. This person needs compassion to understand the challenges that many students in the community are facing which includes a racially diverse and economically diverse backgrounds.
This person needs to have a clear vision for the educational direction of the district. Even though this is one of the smaller districts in the state, it does not mean it is insignificant or to merely be used as a launching pad for a person’s career. This person needs to have a long-term investment in the students of this community.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
The biggest challenge that the district is protecting the ability of the local board of education to determine the educational direction of the students within the district. We need to stand against the push of the mandates driven by OSPI and the Governor. The board of education is a community driven election where the unique community has the obligation to hold the elected members accountable to the students. This has become more evident with the mask mandates, the CRT imbedding into the curriculum, and the sex ed curriculum. As an advocate for the students, parents, and community, I refuse to let the state dictate our curricula. I will not allow this theory to be embedded in our school district.