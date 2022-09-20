NEW YORK — The federal judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed.

Judge Raymond Dearie — serving as an independent arbiter, or special master, to vet the more than 11,000 seized documents and potentially recommend keeping some away from federal investigators — asked Trump's lawyers why he should not consider records marked classified as genuinely classified.



