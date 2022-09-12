Purchase Access

YAKIMA — U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday to serve on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mendoza, a judge for the Eastern District of Washington since 2014, was confirmed by the Senate with a vote of 46-40, according to news releases from U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. The Yakima Valley native will be the first Latino from Washington state to serve on the 9th Circuit Court bench, they said.



