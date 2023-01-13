FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll departs from her hearing at federal court

Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll departs from her hearing at federal court during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on Oct. 21, 2020. 

 Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File photo

NEW YORK — A U.S. judge on Friday rejected as "absurd" former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said there was no merit to Trump's argument that Carroll's battery claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act must be dismissed because the law denied him due process under the state's constitution.