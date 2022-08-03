Purchase Access

SEATTLE — A U.S. District Court judge ruled Tuesday that the Navy violated federal law in an environmental study of expanded Whidbey Island jet operations that failed to quantify the noise impacts on classroom learning as well as other shortcomings.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones' brief decision comes in response to two lawsuits by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Citizens of Ebey's Reserve that challenged a major expansion of the training of noisy, often low-flying Growler jets.



