BALTIMORE — A federal judge rejected Tuesday the government’s proposed prison sentences, saying they were too lenient, for former Annapolis-based Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, six months after they pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to sell classified nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government.

U.S. District Court Judge Gina Groh for the Northern District of West Virginia said the proposed sentences for Toebbe, 43, and his wife, Diana, were “not in the best interest” of the country.



