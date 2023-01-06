FILE PHOTO: Protestors demonstrate outside Trump Tower

Protesters hold up signs outside Trump Tower on the day that former President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a deposition, according to local media, in Manhattan in New York City, New York, on Oct. 18, 2021. 

 Reuters/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK — A New York judge on Friday said former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing them of fraudulently overvaluing the real estate company's assets and Trump's net worth.

Attorney General Letitia James had accused the defendants in September of inflating Trump's assets by billions of dollars in a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called a "staggering" fraud.