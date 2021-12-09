AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge slapped down the part of the state’s restrictive abortion law that empowers people to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.
In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge David Peeples said the enforcement scheme violates the Texas Constitution and should not be enforced in state courts.
It’s not clear whether the ruling, which is already being appealed, will prompt any clinics to resume abortions later in pregnancy. Since the law took effect Sept. 1, the number of abortions in the state fell by half while the number of Texans leaving to get services in other states has soared.
Leaders of Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas, who helped bring the legal challenge, said the ruling “is a much-needed step, but abortion rights are still not secure.”
Texas’ law — the nation’s most stringent anti-abortion measure — is being challenged in several suits, one pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, the Supreme Court announced it will issue one or more rulings by the end of the week, fueling speculation a decision on Texas law is imminent.
Peeples made clear his ruling is about the law’s unprecedented enforcement scheme, not abortion rights. “The federal abortion issues have been left to the federal courts,” he noted, “and therefore this court will consider only SB8′s new and unique set of civil procedures.”
The law, known as Senate Bill 8, empowers private citizens to sue doctors or others who “aid or abet” an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. Successful litigants win a minimum of $10,000.
Peeples, a retired Republican judge appointed to hear the case, noted that meant 21 million Texas adults, along with millions more across the country, could file suit. He said the scheme unlawfully delegates state power to the public and mandates a large award without any proof of harm. The novel tactic could be used on myriad other issues, Peeples warned, such as forbidding people from openly carrying guns.
“In our polarized country, other states with different electorates and different priorities might decide to use these procedures to put other people out of business or to stamp out behavior they dislike intensely, including other areas of life covered by constitutional law,” he wrote.
“Pandora’s Box has already been opened a bit, and time will tell,” he added.
Peeples did not issue a permanent injunction the plaintiffs had wanted to stop Texas Right to Life from ever suing them under the law. The anti-abortion organization was behind a high-profile tip line to identify people violating the abortion ban, but has not yet brought any enforcement.
Texas Right to Life is already putting together an appeal, its legislative director John Seago said. He does not expect anything to change as a result of Peeples’ ruling because he said it’s still legally risky to provide abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected.
“At the end of the day this makes no difference practically,” he said.
Abortion rights groups behind the legal challenge called Peeples’ decision a “beacon of hope,” but said it’s devastating the law has been in effect so long.
The ban has disproportionately affected Black women, other people of color, immigrant communities and low-income Texans, said Marsha Jones, Executive Director of The Afiya Center, which is one of the plaintiffs.
“For months, Texans have been forced to travel out of state to get the abortion care they need,” Jones said in a statement, “and for those who can’t make arrangements for child care, transportation and the other necessary expenses, abortion care has been out of reach altogether.”