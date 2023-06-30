SEATTLE — Washington has the nation's most expensive gasoline, but it doesn't look like that's going to keep folks from driving this holiday weekend. AAA predicts record travel for the July Fourth holiday, with Washingtonians expected to take 897,495 automobile trips by car — up 2.1% from last year.

Nationwide, AAA projects 50.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, setting a new national record for the holiday. AAA defines the Independence Day holiday travel period as the five-day period from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4.



