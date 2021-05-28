OLYMPIA — Juneteenth will now be a free day at Washington state parks.
The day which falls on June 19 and is also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day commemorates the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and informed the last enslaved African Americans there that they were free.
"The new designation reflects a commitment among state lands agencies to promote diversity, equity and inclusion as core values," Washington State Parks and Recreation said in a news release.
Other free days next month include: June 5 for National Trails Day, June 12 for National Get Outdoors Day and June 13 for Free Fishing Weekend.
On non-free days, visitors must display a Discover Pass on their vehicles on the dashboard or on the rearview mirror for parking access. The pass cost $30 annually, or $10 for a day permit.
Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee officially declared Juneteenth a paid holiday for state workers in Washington starting in 2022.
According to state law, Washington State Parks is allowed to designate up to 12 days when a pass is not required for a day visit.
- Free days later in the year include:
- Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
- Nov. 26: Autumn Day