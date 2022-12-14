TACOMA — A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response.

Troyer's defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested heavily on the sheriff's reputation as the department's longtime spokesperson and argued throughout the trial that he never walked back his threat report as responding police documented.



