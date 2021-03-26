WENATCHEE — A jury has acquitted a man charged with being the driver in a July drive-by shooting that wounded one.
Juan C. Mendoza Rodriguez was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. A jury found him not guilty Thursday of all counts.
“We’re very, very relieved, said Mendoza’s attorney, Hector Leal. “We’ve believed in his innocence all along. There was no question. I believed he was not guilty.”
Mendoza, 27, has been jailed since his arrest July 6, 2020 in connection to a shooting between two cars that day near Columbia Valley Community Health in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police officers said Mendoza was driving a Ford Explorer when passenger Alexander Lopez fired three rounds with a .223-caliber rifle into a red Honda, striking a male passenger in the lower leg, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Occupants from the two vehicles were believed to have confronted each other prior to the shooting with hand gestures and/or gang signs. Lopez told police he fired because he thought someone in the Honda had a gun, the affidavit said.
Leal described the shooting as more akin to road rage than a gang-related shooting. Mendoza and Lopez, both from Yakima, were looking to pick up a lost cell phone when Mendoza apparently cut off the Honda in the traffic.
“He didn’t have anything to do with it,” Leal said of Mendoza, adding that his client was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The group stopped in Wenatchee on their way to Lake Chelan.
Prosecutors could not reach the 26-year-old victim and he did not testify at trial. Another occupant in the Honda testified that he didn’t recall the details of the shooting because he was under the influence of heroin, Leal said.
The 13 jurors deliberated for roughly three hours before returning a verdict.
“I believe that the jury was very diligent,” Leal said. They paid attention, they were focused on the evidence. When they applied the law to the facts they reached the conclusion, pretty quickly in my experience, that he was not guilty on any of those charges.”
Mendoza had been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bond since his arrest.
Lopez, 20, remains at the jail on $1 million bond as he awaits trial. He’s next due in court March 31 for a readiness hearing. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.