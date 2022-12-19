LOS ANGELES — Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and two other sexual assault counts by a Los Angeles jury on Monday, marking the second conviction of the onetime Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, and the two other sexual assault charges, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim, the Los Angeles Superior Court announced.



