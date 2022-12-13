TACOMA — Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their closing arguments Tuesday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, clashing over whether he's a "great man" wrongfully accused, or a liar whose false claims of death threats "weaponized" a massive police response against a Black newspaper carrier.

A six-member Pierce County District Court jury will begin deliberations Wednesday, deciding whether or not to convict Troyer on false-reporting charges stemming from his confrontation last January with newspaper delivery driver Sedrick Altheimer.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?