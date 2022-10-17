WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department recommended a sentence of six months in prison and a $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon on charges that he defied a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump who served as a White House adviser, was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress in July after a weeklong trial. His sentencing hearing is set for Friday, where he faces a minimum sentence of one month but his attorneys plan to argue for a sentence of probation.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

