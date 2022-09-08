Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice intends to appeal a federal judge’s decision to grant former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home, a ruling that temporarily halts the use of the records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department notified U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday that it would appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In a separate filing asking Cannon to stay part of her decision, the Justice Department says it will appeal if she does not modify her order by Sept. 15.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.