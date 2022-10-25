WASHINGTON — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s national celebrity status will be further cemented with a U.S. postal stamp in her honor coming next year.
The discrimination-fighting lawyer and jurist whose 2020 death jolted the country will join iconic figures including author Toni Morrison and Roy Lichtenstein’s artwork in the postal service’s 2023 collection.
“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture,” the U.S. Postal Service’s announcement said.
Previous justices have been featured on stamps, the postal service’s Jim McKean said. He pointed to the 2009 Justices of the Supreme Court issuance featuring Felix Frankfurter, William Brennan Jr., Joseph Story and Louis Brandies and individual issuances for Thurgood Marshall in 2003, Hugo Black in 1986, Oliver Wendell Holmes in 1968 and John Marshall in 1955.
McKean said all stamp issuances go through the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee, which receives more than 30,000 suggestions for stamp subjects yearly and makes recommendations to the postmaster general.
Ginsburg was appointed by Democrat Bill Clinton and replaced by Amy Coney Barrett, who was tapped by Republican Donald Trump to create the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority
