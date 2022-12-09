Juul e-cigarettes are seen on the counter of a vape store in Santa Monica

Juul e-cigarettes are seen on the counter of a vape store in Santa Monica, California, on June 23. 

 Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Juul Labs Inc. has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California. The company chose not to disclose the settlement amount as part of the court process in the federal multi-district litigation.



