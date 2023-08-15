United States hosts the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles (copy)

Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she delivers remarks at the 'In Her Hands' launch, a women’s economic empowerment initiative for Central America, during the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2022. 

 Reuters file photo/Lauren Justice

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris, in Seattle on Tuesday, said we are seeing the effects of climate change “in real time,” while touting the massive investments the Biden administration has made in clean energy to combat its most severe impacts.

Harris’ speech, at a South Seattle design and construction firm, was timed to mark the anniversary of the administration’s landmark climate legislation.



