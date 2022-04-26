WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive on Tuesday for the coronavirus, but is not experiencing any symptoms, her office said.
Harris “will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Kirsten Allen, her spokesperson, said in a statement. “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”
Harris was in California last week, and has not had any recent contact with President Joe Biden and most of the White House staff. She returned to Washington on Monday.
The vice president had avoided catching the virus for months, despite close contacts testing positive for it. Jamal Simmons, her communications adviser, announced a positive result earlier this month; Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, contracted the disease in March.
The vice president’s positive test could create governing concerns given that Harris is the first in line of presidential succession. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second in line, announced a positive test earlier this month.
The latest wave of COVID-19, sparked by the BA. 2 subvariant, has swept through official Washington in recent weeks, infecting many members of Congress and the executive branch. Simmons tested positive for the virus after attending the April 2 Gridiron Dinner, a traditional white-tie gathering of reporters and politicians that features light roasts and songs.
Harris, 57, has been vaccinated and boosted twice. The shots greatly diminish the chances of her becoming seriously ill.
