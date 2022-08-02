Abortion-rights supporters react at early poll rejection to abortion ban in Kansas

Abortion-rights supporters react as early polls showed that voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, at an election watch party in Topeka, Kan., on Tuesday.

 USA Today Network/Reuters/Evert Nelson

TOPEKA , Kan. — Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to remove abortion protections from the state's constitution, a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The amendment's failure in the conservative state lifted Democrats' hopes that the issue of abortion rights will draw voters to the party in November's midterm elections even as they worry about surging inflation.



