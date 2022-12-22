NCW — The following are guidelines to making sure pets are warm and safe when the mercury drops:
Keep pets sheltered: Keep pets inside, even if they are outdoor pets. If kept outdoors, make sure they are in an enclosed space that's big enough to move around but small enough to hold body heat.
Bundle up, wipe paws: Pets can get frostbite and hypothermia from exposed skin, bundle up shorthair pets. Rock salt and other chemicals can be irritating for paws and mouth if ingested, wipe a pet's feet after going out for a walk.
Remove common poisons: Remove antifreeze from reach of pets and children. Propylene glycol antifreeze is less toxic for pets.
Protect outdoor animals: Lend a hand to outdoor pets in your area that are owned or community pets. Small animals can be attracted to warm engines, make sure to bang on your car's hood to scare away any animals that can be in there.
If you see any pets left out in the cold, let the owner know, if they dismiss your concern don't be afraid to report owners as having winter neglect.
