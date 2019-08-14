Keeping the beat
Wenatchee High School drummers, from left, Bryce Inks, Chelsea Wickel, and Chris Lugo practice on a sycamore tree outside the school on Tuesday.  It was the second day of a two-week practice session for the band as it gets ready for performances starting in September. They beat on the tree as they listen to a metronome, which they could not hear if they used their drums.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

