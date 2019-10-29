191031-newslocal-keepingwarm 01.jpg
With temperatures going below freezing at the Cashmere High School soccer game with Cascade High School on Tuesday, Paul and Lyndsay Diaz, Cashmere, brought a portable gas burner to keep warm. They have two daughters on the team. Their team won the match. For more on the game, see Page B1 in Sports.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

