WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said she expects the ex-president to announce a widely anticipated comeback bid for the White House “soon.”

Conway, who became the first woman to steer a winning presidential campaign with Trump’s surprise 2016 victory, said that she advised her former boss to delay launching another run until after the midterm elections as not to distract from Republican efforts to take control of Congress.



