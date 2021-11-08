WENATCHEE — Call it a feline fundraiser or a doggy donation event, 18 participants elected to spend up to an hour Saturday afternoon in kennels with a four-legged friend to raise money for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
“I love dogs, and the idea of being able to sit in a dog kennel with dogs for 45 minutes to raise money, heck yeah,” said Erin Fonville, who sat in a kennel with a 6-year-old pit bull mix named Royce. “This is just such a great event.”
As of Saturday afternoon, Fonville raised $150 for the shelter, part of the $5,300 the event raised during the day. The goal was $5,000.
During Kenneled for a Cause, participants sat with either a dog or a cat in a kennel while encouraging friends and followers on Facebook to donate money to the shelter. Incentives included treats, books and toys to make use of while inside of the kennel or even a victory lap around the shelter.
“Yes, it’s fundraising, but it’s also an opportunity for these dogs to get a high level of concentrated attention, which they don’t get that much in shelters,” said Taylor Sharp, the shelter’s executive director.
Sharp said the money raised will go toward the care and medical needs of the shelter animals.
"It's been really well received, so we're hoping we can expand it even more," she said.
Dogs were the more popular companions of fundraising volunteers Saturday. Part of the reason was while there were around five kennels for people to spend time in, there were only two cat colonies.
One of the dogs, Addie, was even adopted during the event.
"We had people who were interested, she was part of the event," Sharp said. "And then she got spotted and has now been adopted. Which is great, it's my favorite thing."
Kenneled for a Cause is based on a similar event held by the Jacksonville Humane Society. It was the first time Wenatchee held the fundraiser and organizers were optimistic it will become an annual event.
Tracy Hazen, a board member for Humane Society, was in the kennel with Travis, a 6-year-old border collie mix. Hazen hoped to raise $700.
“We’ve really been challenged, along with all of the other nonprofits, because we can’t gather, we can’t have our usual galas,” Hazen said. “We’ve had to think of creative ways to raise money that are still engaging and interesting.”
During the event, Travis curled up before dozing off to sleep.
“We’ve comforted him to the point where he feels safe enough to sleep,” Sharp said. “That is the most precious you can provide. Here in this environment, it can be loud for dogs. So giving them the chance to feel support and comfort is an awesome thing.”
The shelter, at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., currently has around 50 adoptable dogs, which is near its capacity. With the recent expiration of Washington’s eviction moratorium, Sharp said the shelter is bracing for the potential for even more animals.
“Animals won’t be at risk because of the eviction moratorium. But we are concerned that there will be an increase in intake,” Sharp said. “Obviously, we would like them to stay with their families.”
If more dogs do come, Sharp said they wouldn't be at risk of euthanasia.
Sharp said the shelter offers emergency boarding, limited training, spay and neuter services and other resources to try and keep animals with their owners and out of the shelter.
Amber Hallberg, the shelter’s development manager, said the event was one of several fundraisers coming for the shelter. These include Santa Paws, which is Nov. 20 at Firehouse Pet Shop, where people can bring their pets to take a photo with Santa.