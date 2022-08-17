Purchase Access

KENNEWICK — The Kennewick City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night in favor of starting its meetings with a prayer, after disagreeing on whether that would divide or unite people.

The vote was not the final step in moving forward with a prayer at the start of meetings, but indicated the council's support of prayer and directs city staff to draw up a formal policy for its approval.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

