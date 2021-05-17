WENATCHEE — The family of a missing Kennewick man is asking the public for help finding 52-year-old Larry Maugh.
Larry Maugh was last seen Friday in Wenatchee, according to his daughter, Matisse Maugh.
Her father is suffering from a mental health crisis and was brought to Parkside ABHS in Wenatchee last week for voluntary treatment, Matisse Maugh said Monday. He left Parkside on his own the next day and was later arrested for disrupting businesses.
He was released from jail Friday and has not been seen since, Matisse Maugh said.
Larry Maugh is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, about 180 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black rock 'n' roll T-shirt, brown sandals and white socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.