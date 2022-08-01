SPORTS-BKC-KENTUCKY-FLOODING-SPORTSPLUS-LX

Search and Rescue units in Kentucky look around Troublesome Creek for multiple people still missing after flooding swept through the area, on Saturday.

 Reuters/Silas Walker

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 37 people, including four children, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Monday while warning that more dangerous weather is approaching the region.

Beshear on Monday morning confirmed 30 deaths, followed by five more in an afternoon briefing, when he said there would be yet more to come. Hours later he confirmed on Twitter there had been two more deaths.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?