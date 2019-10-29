WENATCHEE — A new trailhead above the Broadview neighborhood will give hikers another way to access the Sage Hills trails.
The Wenatchee City Council has approved agreements with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust for the city to acquire 51.76 acres for Kenzie’s Landing. The property purchase price is $850,000, and the land trust will also donate 8.63 acres next to the site.
The council last week also approved a funding agreement with the state. Wenatchee has received a $1 million grant through the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program, and there’s an approximately $1.5 million local match.
“We get the property donated to us as the match,” Dave Erickson, Wenatchee’s parks, recreation and cultural services director, told the council. “The grant money is coming from the state for the property. We give the property purchase money to the land trust, and we use that money to build the trailhead.”
He said he hopes to have the acquisition completed by the end of the year. Final engineering is planned for next year and construction in 2021.
The trailhead will be slightly bigger than the one at Horse Lake Reserve. Improvements will also include 10-12 parking spaces, a shelter, benches, restrooms, roadway construction, fences and gates, landscaping, signs, security cameras and lighting.
Community members expressed a need for a trailhead in that area in the 2000 Foothills Trails Plan, which also included several other sites.
“This is one of those locations and it’s one of the last ones that we have left to do,” Erickson said.
Kenzie’s Landing is named for Mackenzie Clennon, who was killed by a drunken driver in 1997. Her parents, Bart and Sheila Clennon, sold one property below appraised value and donated another as part of a campaign to preserve the foothills.
Mickey Fleming, the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust’s lands program manager, said in an email that the organization has worked on the project with the Clennons, the Trust for Public Land, the city of Wenatchee and the Chelan County PUD.
“The city and CDLT continue to partner to fulfill the community’s vision for an interconnected system of foothills trails close to town — from Saddle Rock to Horse Lake,” she said. “The Clennons’ generosity has played a large part in making Kenzie’s Landing happen.”
